Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,595 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 84,950 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.38% of Ambarella worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 362.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 44.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMBA. Consumer Edge restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.00.

View Our Latest Report on AMBA

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $75.48 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 2.17. The business's fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, insider Chan W. Lee sold 6,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $355,089.33. Following the transaction, the insider owned 156,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,251,644.90. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $3,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 768,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,753,923.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $5,921,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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