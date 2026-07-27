Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 1,063.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,741 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 330,655 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $25,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOOD. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $2,324,464.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,510,935.52. This trade represents a 23.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Oluwadara Johnson Treseder sold 3,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $440,625.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,935. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 582,040 shares valued at $62,113,242. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $94.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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