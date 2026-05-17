Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,143 shares of the company's stock after selling 116,456 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.68 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.29.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $725,302.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,832.19. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $4,946,205.18. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 487,907 shares of company stock worth $35,444,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.88.

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More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: April 2026 trading data showed higher equity and options activity, while platform assets jumped 49% year over year to $345.4 billion, signaling continued user engagement and growth for Robinhood. Article Title

April 2026 trading data showed higher equity and options activity, while platform assets jumped 49% year over year to $345.4 billion, signaling continued user engagement and growth for Robinhood. Positive Sentiment: The Senate Banking Committee advanced the Digital Asset Clarity Act, which could reduce regulatory uncertainty around crypto trading and is viewed as a constructive development for Robinhood’s crypto business. Article Title

The Senate Banking Committee advanced the Digital Asset Clarity Act, which could reduce regulatory uncertainty around crypto trading and is viewed as a constructive development for Robinhood’s crypto business. Positive Sentiment: Tiger Global Management disclosed a new first-quarter position in Robinhood in its latest 13-F filing, which may be seen as a vote of confidence from a major hedge fund. Article Title

Tiger Global Management disclosed a new first-quarter position in Robinhood in its latest 13-F filing, which may be seen as a vote of confidence from a major hedge fund. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood’s exchange Rothera self-certified its first prediction market contracts, adding another product area that could broaden the platform over time. Article Title

Robinhood’s exchange Rothera self-certified its first prediction market contracts, adding another product area that could broaden the platform over time. Negative Sentiment: Crypto-related stocks, including Robinhood, lost momentum as the initial rally tied to crypto legislation faded and investors refocused on broader market and digital asset risks. Article Title

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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