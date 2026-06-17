Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Stake Lifted by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 476.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,281 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 83,723 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 106.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.73.

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Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67. The company has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,186,250. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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