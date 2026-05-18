Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Stake Raised by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,340 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,357 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.88.

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More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: April 2026 trading data showed higher equity and options activity, while platform assets jumped 49% year over year to $345.4 billion, signaling continued user engagement and growth for Robinhood. Article Title

April 2026 trading data showed higher equity and options activity, while platform assets jumped 49% year over year to $345.4 billion, signaling continued user engagement and growth for Robinhood. Positive Sentiment: The Senate Banking Committee advanced the Digital Asset Clarity Act, which could reduce regulatory uncertainty around crypto trading and is viewed as a constructive development for Robinhood’s crypto business. Article Title

The Senate Banking Committee advanced the Digital Asset Clarity Act, which could reduce regulatory uncertainty around crypto trading and is viewed as a constructive development for Robinhood’s crypto business. Positive Sentiment: Tiger Global Management disclosed a new first-quarter position in Robinhood in its latest 13-F filing, which may be seen as a vote of confidence from a major hedge fund. Article Title

Tiger Global Management disclosed a new first-quarter position in Robinhood in its latest 13-F filing, which may be seen as a vote of confidence from a major hedge fund. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood’s exchange Rothera self-certified its first prediction market contracts, adding another product area that could broaden the platform over time. Article Title

Robinhood’s exchange Rothera self-certified its first prediction market contracts, adding another product area that could broaden the platform over time. Negative Sentiment: Crypto-related stocks, including Robinhood, lost momentum as the initial rally tied to crypto legislation faded and investors refocused on broader market and digital asset risks. Article Title

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.68 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.29.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $4,946,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,759.61. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 487,907 shares of company stock worth $35,444,040 in the last three months. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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