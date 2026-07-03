Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,146 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 146,824 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Roblox worth $26,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company's stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 5.9% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company's stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

More Roblox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $249,342.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 426,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,800,159.60. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $649,896.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 349,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,870.28. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,449 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,077. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Seaport Research Partners lowered Roblox to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Roblox from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Roblox from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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