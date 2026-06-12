Roblox Corporation $RBLX Stock Holdings Decreased by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,150 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,163 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC's holdings in Roblox were worth $15,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,458,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,953,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,589,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roblox by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,369,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,851,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,220,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $988,002,000 after acquiring an additional 547,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,697,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,310,719,000 after acquiring an additional 665,127 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $649,896.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 349,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,870.28. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $249,342.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 426,760 shares in the company, valued at $17,800,159.60. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 189,449 shares of company stock worth $9,179,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Roblox Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company's fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Roblox from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.07.

View Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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