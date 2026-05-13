Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys 13,413 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,569 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the period. SAP comprises 2.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC's holdings in SAP were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $3,342,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,410 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in SAP by 191.4% in the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth about $32,760,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,273 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SAP from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered SAP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp cut SAP from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SAP opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.82. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SAP had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $2.9291 dividend. This is a boost from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 170.0%. SAP's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Key SAP News

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

Positive Sentiment: SAP launched its “Autonomous Enterprise” platform, combining data, cloud, AI and automation into one suite to help customers streamline operations and modernize workflows. SAP Launches Unified AI, Automation Suite

SAP launched its “Autonomous Enterprise” platform, combining data, cloud, AI and automation into one suite to help customers streamline operations and modernize workflows. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is expanding AI-agent tools for enterprises, including a program to help businesses integrate AI agents across finance and other functions, which could boost demand for SAP’s platform. SAP Intros Program to Help Enterprises Incorporate AI Agents

The company said it is expanding AI-agent tools for enterprises, including a program to help businesses integrate AI agents across finance and other functions, which could boost demand for SAP’s platform. Positive Sentiment: SAP also disclosed a strategic investment and partnership with n8n to scale agentic AI for enterprise customers, signaling further commitment to its AI ecosystem. SAP Integrates n8n to Scale Agentic AI for Enterprises

SAP also disclosed a strategic investment and partnership with n8n to scale agentic AI for enterprise customers, signaling further commitment to its AI ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: At Sapphire, SAP highlighted deeper partnerships with major cloud and AI players including Anthropic, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Palantir, which reinforces its ecosystem strategy but does not yet provide near-term financial results. SAP Unveils the Autonomous Enterprise

At Sapphire, SAP highlighted deeper partnerships with major cloud and AI players including Anthropic, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Palantir, which reinforces its ecosystem strategy but does not yet provide near-term financial results. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary around the launch noted broader doubts about the sustainability of the software industry, suggesting investors may want proof that SAP’s AI push can translate into faster growth and monetization. SAP Launches Unified AI, Automation Suite

SAP Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

See Also

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