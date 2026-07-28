Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $44.37 Million Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lowered its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for 2.6% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $44,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 214 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

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Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ASND stock opened at $253.42 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $160.86 and a 12 month high of $282.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.40 and a 200-day moving average of $233.91.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $262.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $296.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASND

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Flemming Steen Jensen sold 19,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $4,641,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.80 per share, with a total value of $95,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,120. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

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