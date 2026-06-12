Rockbridge Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Rockbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,031 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 4.2% of Rockbridge Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $319.21 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $374.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $318.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.42. The company has a market capitalization of $572.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced a major partnership with OpenAI to enable secure payments inside ChatGPT, potentially opening a new channel for AI-driven commerce and reinforcing Visa’s role in digital transactions.

Visa announced a major partnership with OpenAI to enable secure payments inside ChatGPT, potentially opening a new channel for AI-driven commerce and reinforcing Visa’s role in digital transactions. Positive Sentiment: Visa is expanding its AI, tokenization, and stablecoin capabilities, which may strengthen its competitive moat and support longer-term payment volume growth.

Visa is expanding its AI, tokenization, and stablecoin capabilities, which may strengthen its competitive moat and support longer-term payment volume growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst-style articles highlighted Visa as a stock to watch, citing earnings growth, price strength, and innovation momentum.

Several analyst-style articles highlighted Visa as a stock to watch, citing earnings growth, price strength, and innovation momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard also unveiled AI-related payment tools and stablecoin initiatives, underscoring rising competition in agentic commerce rather than creating an immediate negative for Visa.

Mastercard also unveiled AI-related payment tools and stablecoin initiatives, underscoring rising competition in agentic commerce rather than creating an immediate negative for Visa. Neutral Sentiment: Visa remains in the spotlight for the recently approved $38 billion swipe-fee settlement, but the latest coverage suggests the legal overhang is becoming more settled rather than newly pressured.

Visa remains in the spotlight for the recently approved $38 billion swipe-fee settlement, but the latest coverage suggests the legal overhang is becoming more settled rather than newly pressured. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat product news, the stock has been trading lower, likely reflecting profit-taking and investor caution about whether these AI initiatives will translate into near-term revenue.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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