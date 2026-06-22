Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 37,279 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,899 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $42,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $178.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $193.05. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $174.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.88.

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Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

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