Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,072 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 212,971 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $68,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $86.84 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.94. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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