Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 103,390 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $114,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus set a $460.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $434.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.66. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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