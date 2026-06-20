Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 24,726 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,371 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of United Rentals worth $92,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,045.81.

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United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $1,077.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $953.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $871.26. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $693.78 and a 52 week high of $1,106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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