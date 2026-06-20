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Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 434,283 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Rockefeller Capital Management increased its Uber stake by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, buying 434,283 additional shares and lifting its holdings to 3,071,306 shares worth about $251 million.
  • Institutional ownership in Uber remains high at 80.24%, and several other smaller funds also initiated new positions in the company during the period.
  • Uber is drawing continued attention from analysts and investors thanks to positive developments including a Life360 family-rides integration, regulatory approval for its Getir delivery business deal in Turkey, and ongoing robotaxi partnerships; the stock currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating with a $104.97 price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Uber Technologies.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071,306 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 434,283 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Uber Technologies worth $250,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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