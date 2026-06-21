Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 43,813 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,517 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 43,813 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $59,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $201.94 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $190.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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