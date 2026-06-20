Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294,621 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 346,813 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $169,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total transaction of $1,352,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 200,333 shares in the company, valued at $33,874,306.97. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock worth $423,901,619. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:ANET opened at $169.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average of $141.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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