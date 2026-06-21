Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,895 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $198,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, KDT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $935.09.

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Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CAT opened at $987.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.73 and a 52-week high of $994.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $875.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $740.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Article Title

Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Article Title

Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Article Title

Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Article Title

Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks note warned that earnings estimate revisions may not support continued near-term gains, suggesting the stock could face some consolidation after its recent surge. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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