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Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $10.41 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
DoorDash logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Rockefeller Capital Management increased its DoorDash stake by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 45,958 shares valued at about $10.41 million.
  • DoorDash continues to attract institutional interest, with 90.64% of shares owned by institutional investors and hedge funds, even as some insiders have been selling stock.
  • The company’s latest quarter showed better-than-expected EPS of $0.42 versus $0.36 expected, while revenue rose 33.1% year over year to $4.04 billion; analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with a consensus target of $256.11.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of DoorDash.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,958 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in DoorDash were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 92.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoorDash from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $410,563.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 81,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,599,006.04. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,850. This trade represents a 52.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,940. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $177.93 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.18. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 1.83.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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