Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $105.64 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,926 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $105,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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