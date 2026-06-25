Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $11.42 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,543 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 90,388 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $232.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's 50 day moving average is $128.39 and its 200-day moving average is $155.57.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $135.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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