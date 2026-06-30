Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 21,538.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,533 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Brookline Capital Markets reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Loop Capital set a $97.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.82.

View Our Latest Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $130.05. The stock's 50-day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The business had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, insider Noah Goodman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,722,230. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,578,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $168,142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 240,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,573,099.50. This represents a 86.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,935,983 shares of company stock valued at $310,618,303 in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Further Reading

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