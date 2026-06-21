Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $222.66 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,516 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 120,420 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of McDonald's worth $222,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald's by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in McDonald's by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $279.00 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $271.85 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.80. The company has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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