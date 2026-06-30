Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,182 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 28,125 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts: Sign Up

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of DKS stock opened at $231.72 on Tuesday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $244.38. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $224.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DICK'S Sporting Goods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DICK'S Sporting Goods wasn't on the list.

While DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here