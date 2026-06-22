Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $40.66 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,658 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 81,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $40,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 330.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $136.00 to $129.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $127.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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