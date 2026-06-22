Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $41.55 Million Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,885 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 122,750 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of General Motors worth $41,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 72,984 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,753,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

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Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50-day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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