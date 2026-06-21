Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $56.45 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,391 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 38,622 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Accenture were worth $56,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Accenture by 49.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Accenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $126.75 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.35. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $307.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Accenture's payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $253.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture beat quarterly EPS expectations and reported 5.6% year-over-year revenue growth, showing the business is still growing despite a tougher backdrop.

Accenture beat quarterly EPS expectations and reported 5.6% year-over-year revenue growth, showing the business is still growing despite a tougher backdrop. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.63 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and signals ongoing cash-return capacity.

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.63 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and signals ongoing cash-return capacity. Positive Sentiment: Accenture is expanding its cybersecurity push with acquisitions and investments aimed at critical infrastructure defense, which could support longer-term growth in a high-demand area. Accenture to Strengthen Critical Infrastructure Defense with End-to-End Cybersecurity Platform in Age of AI-Driven Cyber Threats and Geopolitical Risk

Accenture is expanding its cybersecurity push with acquisitions and investments aimed at critical infrastructure defense, which could support longer-term growth in a high-demand area. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and BNP Paribas lowered price targets, but many still see upside from current levels; ratings were mostly maintained at neutral or equivalent.

Analysts at Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and BNP Paribas lowered price targets, but many still see upside from current levels; ratings were mostly maintained at neutral or equivalent. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around Accenture drawing fresh S&P 500 attention suggests investors are reassessing whether the selloff has become excessive relative to fundamentals. Why Accenture NYSE: ACN Is Drawing Fresh S&P 500 Attention?

Commentary around Accenture drawing fresh S&P 500 attention suggests investors are reassessing whether the selloff has become excessive relative to fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Management’s reduced revenue outlook is the main catalyst behind the stock’s sharp decline, as it points to weaker client spending and slower growth ahead.

Management’s reduced revenue outlook is the main catalyst behind the stock’s sharp decline, as it points to weaker client spending and slower growth ahead. Negative Sentiment: The company’s large cybersecurity acquisition plans are also raising questions about integration risk and capital allocation during a period of slowing growth.

The company’s large cybersecurity acquisition plans are also raising questions about integration risk and capital allocation during a period of slowing growth. Negative Sentiment: Multiple headlines say the weak outlook has sparked a broad selloff in IT shares globally, reinforcing the market’s negative reaction to Accenture’s guidance cut. Indian IT stocks slump up to 7% as Accenture cuts revenue outlook, fueling fresh concerns over sector growth

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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