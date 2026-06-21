Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $65.43 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,773 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $65,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,266 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 32,348 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 11.45%.The business's revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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