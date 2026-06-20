Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $96.16 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 144,092 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Digital Realty Trust worth $96,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of DLR opened at $188.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $146.23 and a one year high of $208.14. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $208.00 price target (up from $207.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

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Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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