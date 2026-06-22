Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,242 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $41,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,436 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $55,052,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,602 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 245,506 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 75,449 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.87.

View Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $704.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $690.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.36. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.38 and a 52-week high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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