Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 20,016 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,827 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Workday worth $38,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $695,319.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 165,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,406,225.74. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,201,216.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 165,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,193,850.86. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 667,314 shares of company stock valued at $87,564,716. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Summit Redstone set a $275.00 price target on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Workday from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $185.03.

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Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $116.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.16. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.36 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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