Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 291,465 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 291,465 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of TJX Companies worth $202,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $163.81 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here