Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 33,089 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 3,879.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,942 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Pool worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pool by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $261.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $207.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.47 and a 200-day moving average of $220.20. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.68 and a 12 month high of $345.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Pool's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Pool declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, Director James D. Hope purchased 464 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.41 per share, for a total transaction of $90,206.24. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,039.98. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.95 per share, with a total value of $1,759,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,002.60. This represents a 33.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,042,747. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Pool

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest data showed 0 shares short as of June 25, with no meaningful change from the prior period. That suggests there is currently little bearish short pressure on the stock. Pool Corporation stock and news page

Recent short-interest data showed as of June 25, with no meaningful change from the prior period. That suggests there is currently little bearish short pressure on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: No new earnings, guidance, acquisition, or analyst update was included in the latest articles for Pool Corporation, so there is no obvious fundamental catalyst explaining the move today.

No new earnings, guidance, acquisition, or analyst update was included in the latest articles for Pool Corporation, so there is no obvious fundamental catalyst explaining the move today. Neutral Sentiment: The other headlines in the feed about “reflecting pool” incidents, litigation, and unrelated company announcements are not connected to Pool Corporation and should not be viewed as drivers of POOL stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

See Also

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