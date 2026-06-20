Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 50,236 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,577 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of GE Vernova worth $233,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $1,111.65 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $479.04 and a one year high of $1,181.95. The company has a market cap of $298.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,022.78 and a 200-day moving average of $847.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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