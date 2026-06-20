Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 543,511 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,167,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 543,511 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $173,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Indivisible Partners bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,198,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,603 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $81,615,000 after buying an additional 120,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,780,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

More NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook.

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a Buy rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers.

UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted NEE as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power.

Several recent articles highlighted as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argued the stock could be undervalued based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Could Be 8.5% Undervalued on Its Dominion Data Center Story

One analysis argued the stock could be based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Will NextEra Gain by Generating Power From Multiple Clean Sources?

Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: The latest Zacks note said NEE recently outperformed the market in a single session, reflecting renewed interest, but the stock has still been under pressure over the prior month and quarter. NextEra Energy (NEE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27. The stock has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here