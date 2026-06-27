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Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Written by MarketBeat
June 27, 2026
Super Micro Computer logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Rockefeller Capital Management cut its Super Micro Computer stake by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, selling 24,608 shares and ending with 182,677 shares valued at about $5.35 million.
  • Several analysts remain split on SMCI, with recent moves including GF Securities upgrading the stock to Buy at a $48 target while other firms, including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, kept more cautious or bearish views. Overall, the consensus rating remains Hold.
  • Super Micro reported strong earnings growth for the latest quarter, beating EPS estimates and posting revenue up 122.7% year over year, but revenue still missed expectations and the stock remains volatile amid governance and legal overhangs.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,677 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,608 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the company's stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.3%

SMCI stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $62.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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