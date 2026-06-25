Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 100,923 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 100,923 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.73% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,240.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 398,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 381,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $31,731,000 after buying an additional 231,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $72,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 115,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $51,351,000 after acquiring an additional 105,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $313,296.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $401,143. The trade was a 43.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $560,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $92.25 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings raised LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LeMaitre Vascular

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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