Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 245,985 Shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,183 shares of the company's stock after selling 245,985 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.89% of Universal Technical Institute worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTI. Griffin Securities set a $49.00 price target on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.25.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christine Kline sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $155,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,326.52. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda J. Srere sold 15,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $548,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 127,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,566.76. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,023,045 shares of company stock valued at $125,086,120. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $39.39 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Further Reading

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