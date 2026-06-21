Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 452,590 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,474 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 452,590 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.14% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $46,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,998 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,979 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $39.05 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.08%.HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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