Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 56,360 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,250 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 56,360 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Timken worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Stock Up 0.3%

TKR stock opened at $138.05 on Thursday. Timken Company has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $144.25. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Timken's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $1,747,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $30,845,323.44. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $1,109,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,351.50. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Timken in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Timken in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Timken from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Timken

Timken Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report).

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