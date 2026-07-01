Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,573 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,267 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $705,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,556 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 24,001 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,208 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus set a $170.00 target price on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.56.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,877,847.40. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,122,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,510,574.62. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 86,457 shares of company stock worth $13,468,657 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.0%

TOL opened at $164.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.52 and a 52 week high of $168.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.24 and a 200-day moving average of $144.06.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Further Reading

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