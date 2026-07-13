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Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 91,496 Shares of PVH Corp. $PVH

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
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Key Points

  • Rockefeller Capital Management dramatically reduced its PVH stake by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, selling 91,496 shares and leaving just 828 shares valued at about $56,000.
  • Other institutional investors have also been active in PVH, but the stock remains heavily owned by institutions, with hedge funds and other investors controlling about 97.25% of shares.
  • PVH reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.01 topping estimates and revenue rising 2.1% year over year, while analysts currently have a Hold consensus rating and a $85.54 average price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of PVH.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 91,496 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in PVH were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PVH by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $79.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings raised PVH from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PVH from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $79.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 1.76%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. PVH's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PVH (NYSE:PVH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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