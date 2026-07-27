Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,536,830 shares of the company's stock after selling 181,750 shares during the period. Rocket Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Clough Capital Partners L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.05% of Rocket Companies worth $21,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Global Management LP raised its position in Rocket Companies by 21.4% in the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 981,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 173,069 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 28,800 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Kryger Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,245,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 286,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 1,072,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 983,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company's stock.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.70 and a beta of 2.16. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 2.78%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 167.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.73.

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About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company's core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

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