Rockport Wealth LLC Sells 5,327 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Rockport Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,111 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.8% of Rockport Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rockport Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Arete Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $319.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's 50-day moving average price is $362.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.74. The company has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.82 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,358.56. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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