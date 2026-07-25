Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,181 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $469.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.4%

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $462.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.44 and a fifty-two week high of $497.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total value of $1,133,039.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,591.76. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.58, for a total value of $269,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,786.46. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,886. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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