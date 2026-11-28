Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,974 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,861 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Rockwell Automation worth $162,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,111 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 17,798 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $10,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $514.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore set a $485.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $510.00 to $485.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $470.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matheus Bulho sold 400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.14, for a total transaction of $168,056.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,261.38. The trade was a 31.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.61, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $546,744.38. The trade was a 26.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,521 shares of company stock worth $635,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $394.25 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $420.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.53 and a 52-week high of $497.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 15.68%. Rockwell Automation's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 15.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation's previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation technologies and services. Its offerings include control systems, industrial components, software, and services that help manufacturers and other industrial businesses monitor operations, improve productivity, and manage production processes. The company's products and solutions span intelligent devices, automation and control software, and lifecycle services, including consulting, implementation, and support. Its portfolio includes the Allen-Bradley and FactoryTalk brands.

Further Reading

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