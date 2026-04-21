Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Stake Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,587 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $37,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 233.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $413.68 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.06 and a 12 month high of $438.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $382.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Rockwell Automation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Rockwell Automation from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $406.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,800. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total value of $812,599.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,217.32. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 51,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,828,717 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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