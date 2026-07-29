ROI Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,991 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $528.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 8.1%

AMD opened at $454.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06 and a beta of 2.47. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $514.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD and Core Scientific announced a partnership under which AMD can secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity, including an initial deployment of more than 500 megawatts beginning in 2027. The agreement supports deployments of AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software, giving AMD greater control over scarce AI infrastructure. Core Scientific signs AI infrastructure deal with AMD

AMD and Core Scientific announced a partnership under which AMD can secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity, including an initial deployment of more than 500 megawatts beginning in 2027. The agreement supports deployments of AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software, giving AMD greater control over scarce AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The deal reinforces AMD’s strategy of selling complete AI systems rather than individual chips. Commentary following the Advancing AI 2026 event highlighted the Helios rack-scale platform as a potential competitor to Nvidia’s full-stack offerings, while analysts cited the Helios and Venice launches in raising price targets, including Mizuho’s $625 target. Mizuho lifts AMD stock price target

The deal reinforces AMD’s strategy of selling complete AI systems rather than individual chips. Commentary following the Advancing AI 2026 event highlighted the Helios rack-scale platform as a potential competitor to Nvidia’s full-stack offerings, while analysts cited the Helios and Venice launches in raising price targets, including Mizuho’s $625 target. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s EPYC CPUs are being used by South Korean industrial-AI startup AiBiz for GPU-free semiconductor defect detection, offering another example of demand for AMD’s server processors beyond traditional cloud AI workloads. AiBiz deploys AMD EPYC CPUs

AMD’s EPYC CPUs are being used by South Korean industrial-AI startup AiBiz for GPU-free semiconductor defect detection, offering another example of demand for AMD’s server processors beyond traditional cloud AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets imply a potentially significant move around AMD’s second-quarter report, scheduled for August 4. Analysts expect continued earnings and revenue growth, but the stock’s approximately 149 forward-looking valuation measure leaves limited room for an earnings miss or cautious guidance. AMD earnings volatility outlook

Options markets imply a potentially significant move around AMD’s second-quarter report, scheduled for August 4. Analysts expect continued earnings and revenue growth, but the stock’s approximately 149 forward-looking valuation measure leaves limited room for an earnings miss or cautious guidance. Negative Sentiment: AMD is being pulled lower by a widespread chip-stock selloff tied to concerns about China’s advances in memory and semiconductor manufacturing, rising AI data-center financing costs and fears that the AI trade has become too concentrated in a few leaders. Why Intel and AMD stocks are tumbling

AMD is being pulled lower by a widespread chip-stock selloff tied to concerns about China’s advances in memory and semiconductor manufacturing, rising AI data-center financing costs and fears that the AI trade has become too concentrated in a few leaders. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data shows AMD executives, including CEO Lisa Su, have reported sales and no open-market purchases over the past six months. While such sales may reflect compensation or diversification, they can add to investor caution after the stock’s substantial rally.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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