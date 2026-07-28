Rokos Capital Management LLP Acquires New Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,914,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $148.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business's fifty day moving average price is $147.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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