Rokos Capital Management LLP Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 158.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,970 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,068 shares during the quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $30,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company's stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,392 shares of the company's stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $2,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Teradyne Stock Down 4.3%

NASDAQ TER opened at $334.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.18 and a 52-week high of $487.91. The business's 50-day moving average price is $382.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.39.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Teradyne from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $394.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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